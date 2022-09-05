“Max likes to s**t where he eats” – 6 time WWE champion brutally slams MJF after his return at the All Out pay-per-view

MJF recently made quite a triumphant return during AEW All Out after revealing himself as The Casino Battle Royal's "Joker" entrant. In light of his return, CM Punk slammed the Salt of the Earth and the AEW locker room.

The last time fans saw MJF was on the June 1st edition of Dynamite, where he delivered a powerful promo that seemingly swayed the crowd into supporting him after years of booing him.

Friedman, unfortunately, went radio silent after the promo, prompting fans to question his position with the promotion.

During the recent All Out Media Scrum, CM Punk addressed MJF and the AEW locker room.

"I'm tired of wrestling these p****s. I’m tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything, but I’m not the boss. He won a number one contendership and I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it."

Punk continued, giving some important advice to Friedman and the locker room.

"I think Max is a supremely talented individual, but this goes to him and anybody else in the locker room that doesn’t want to be here; the grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. Max likes to sh*t where he eats instead of watering the grass. We’ll have to see how that goes," Punk said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Salt of the Earth will make an appearance during the upcoming AEW Dynamite where he'll likely address CM Punk and the fans directly while announcing his intentions going forward.

A top AEW star recently claimed that MJF nearly ruined one of the most important moments in his wrestling career

MJF's disagreement with AEW was no secret, which rumoredly stemmed from the star being unhappy with his pay.

Shortly after, a series of events ensued that led to many fans believing Friedman would part away from AEW, most notably before his bout against Wardlow at Double Or Nothing.

During an interview with Digital Spy, reigning TNT Champion Wardlow recalled how MJF's issues with AEW during their feud nearly cost him the defining moment of his career.

"Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally, just nothing was going right and it's kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it. All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling... I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling," Wardlow said. [H/T: Fightful]

It's currently unclear just how much of MJF's issues with AEW stemmed from a "work" or reality.

But now that Friedman is back, could the Salt of the Earth clash against The War Dog on his way to the AEW World Championship? Sounds off in the comments section below!

