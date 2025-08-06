  • home icon
Multi-time AEW Champions Cite Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho as Inspirations: "We're Born to Play These Types of Roles"

By Jacob Terrell
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:09 GMT
Kurt Angle was celebrated for his goofy personas [Image credit: WWE.com]

AEW is building up several new stories in the aftermath of All In: Texas. As Forbidden Door 2025 approaches, The Young Bucks are finding a new groove and drawing inspiration from wrestling greats such as Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho.

Matt and Nick Jackson lost their EVP powers after an acclaimed match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In. Now, everyone from backstage producers to their fellow wrestlers is getting back at them for the abuse suffered under the Jackson brothers' long reign of terror.

The Young Bucks have suffered the indignity of having their entrance pyro and theme defunded, their match graphics reduced to cheap clipart, and their introductions made with careless lower thirds. While it might seem embarrassing for the AEW co-founders, it was actually their idea to go through this humiliation on television.

“We love to make fun of ourselves,” said Nick Jackson. “If you can’t be the butt of a joke in this business sometimes, you probably picked a bad profession. We also like to reinvent our character work and that’s exactly what this has given us. We’ve learned from guys like [Chris] Jericho who always changed with the times, and we take pride in it.”
The Young Bucks aren't afraid to make fun of themselves, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle serves as their template for a wrestler who can be funny yet dangerous in the ring:

“My mother-in-law and kids specifically, when they tell me how embarrassed they are for me, I can’t help but laugh when I tell them that this was our idea,” said Matt Jackson. “We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them. I think there’s a charm in being self-deprecating. There’s also a skill in being funny but still being able to go in the ring at the same time. Kurt Angle is a great example of that. I think it makes you more of an all-around entertaining wrestler.”
The Young Bucks are lashing out as AEW takes its revenge on them

Despite being "Founding Fathers" and multi-time champions in AEW, The Young Bucks are now being humiliated every week on Dynamite. Since losing their status as Executive Vice Presidents, it seems that everyone they've wronged is out for revenge, including the company's artists and producers.

The Bucks were introduced as enhancement talent last week, and the production team didn't even bother to put their names on the lower third graphics. Now, the company has advertised them for this week's Dynamite using a comical, low-budget poster.

Matt and Nick Jackson responded angrily after AEW noted that this is what they get for spending the company's graphics budget on a boat:

The Young Bucks will face Bandido and Brody King on tonight's Dynamite. Only time will tell how much more humiliation they're forced to endure.

Jacob Terrell

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
