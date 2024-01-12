MVP seemingly breaks silence on rumors he knocked out Chris Jericho on his cruise

Recently, Brian Last, on Jim Cornette's Drive-thru, recalled hearing a story about Chris Jericho getting knocked out in 2020. This brought up speculations about what could have exactly gone down.

Later, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net discovered MVP as the man who reportedly punched the former AEW World Champion after a heated exchange. This incident occurred at Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea – Part Deux: Second Wave in 2020.

The former United States Champion recently took to Twitter to seemingly react to the situation.

"Heard any good rumors lately? 😏🫡," MVP wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan forgot to put NDAs in Chris Jericho's AEW contract

Following the 2022 All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Later, everyone present during the incident was forced to sign an NDA, except for Ace Steel's wife. However, recently, Chris Jericho revealed that he hadn't signed any NDA.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed the possibility of Tony Khan forgetting to put the NDA clause in Jericho's contract.

"I know that every contract I ever signed in professional wrestling with three companies. Every one of them had a built-in NDA every one of them. You cannot talk about what happens in Vegas, stays in vegas, you cannot talk about any company secrets. So I am thinking there was an NDA, WWE, TNA, WCW, they are in wrestling contracts." said Russo.

He added :

"So either one of two things happened. Either Chris didn't realize that there actually was an NDA in his contract, or Tony Khan didn't put NDAs in the contract, which is very, very possible because Tony... He happens to find out things after the fact, but I could tell you, bro every contract I ever signed there was a built-in NDA especially at the WWE," he continued.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are scheduled to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the upcoming edition of Battle of the Belts.

Do you think MVP allegedly knocked down Jericho? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here