"My goat," "Thanks for standing up for Riho"- Fans go berserk after Kenny Omega takes a subtle dig at WWE veteran

Kenny Omega left fans in a frenzy online after he took a subtle dig at a WWE veteran for her remarks against AEW star Riho. Absent AEW star Kenny Omega is considered an all-time great in the promotion but hasn't been on TV since the September 3 episode of Dynamite, where he was brutally attacked and taken out on a stretcher. However, amid his hiatus, Omega has been active on social media, and his recent post on X caught attention, in which he seemingly took shots at WWE veteran Gail Kim. Kim, who is a former WWE Women's Champion, recently drew scrutiny from fans after making some untoward remarks about AEW's inaugural Women's World Champion, Riho. In his post, the Best Bout Machine implied that Kim made those comments to appease TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE. Fans went wild in their reaction to Omega's post on X and responded with a variety of opinions, mostly supporting Omega for standing up for Riho.

"My goat," wrote one fan

"Thanks for standing up for Riho. Kenny you're The GOAT," quipped another fan

WWE legend Jim Ross wants Gail Kim in AEW

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has openly admitted that he's a big fan of Gail Kim. After Kim left TNA, where she had been working as a producer till March this year, Ross mentioned on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast that he would endorse Tony Khan hiring her.

"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T 411 Mania] Currently, the former TNA Knockouts Champion's chances of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion seem slim because of the controversial statements she made against Riho.