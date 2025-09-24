  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "My goat," "Thanks for standing up for Riho"- Fans go berserk after Kenny Omega takes a subtle dig at WWE veteran

"My goat," "Thanks for standing up for Riho"- Fans go berserk after Kenny Omega takes a subtle dig at WWE veteran

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:18 GMT
Kenny Omega (left) and Riho (right) [Images via Omega
Kenny Omega (left) and Riho (right) [Images via Omega's Instagram and allelitewrestling.com]

Kenny Omega left fans in a frenzy online after he took a subtle dig at a WWE veteran for her remarks against AEW star Riho.

Ad

Absent AEW star Kenny Omega is considered an all-time great in the promotion but hasn't been on TV since the September 3 episode of Dynamite, where he was brutally attacked and taken out on a stretcher. However, amid his hiatus, Omega has been active on social media, and his recent post on X caught attention, in which he seemingly took shots at WWE veteran Gail Kim. Kim, who is a former WWE Women's Champion, recently drew scrutiny from fans after making some untoward remarks about AEW's inaugural Women's World Champion, Riho.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his post, the Best Bout Machine implied that Kim made those comments to appease TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Fans went wild in their reaction to Omega's post on X and responded with a variety of opinions, mostly supporting Omega for standing up for Riho.

"My goat," wrote one fan
Ad
"Thanks for standing up for Riho. Kenny you're The GOAT," quipped another fan
Ad

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]

WWE legend Jim Ross wants Gail Kim in AEW

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has openly admitted that he's a big fan of Gail Kim. After Kim left TNA, where she had been working as a producer till March this year, Ross mentioned on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast that he would endorse Tony Khan hiring her.

Ad
"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T 411 Mania]

Currently, the former TNA Knockouts Champion's chances of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion seem slim because of the controversial statements she made against Riho.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications