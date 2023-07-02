"My god Bryan Danielson on WWE TV," "The respect that shows" - Twitterverse erupts after former World Champion is namedropped at Money in the Bank

While Money in the Bank had a stacked card of matches, the reference to former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has caught the pro-wrestling communities attention.

While Danielson left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021, he has been quite active in the pro-wrestling scene. While he didn't win any titles since joining AEW, he has had some of the biggest matches of his career. His recent bout against Kazuchika Okada was also highly acclaimed by fans for being a technical masterpiece, standing out even against the impressive Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match.

Ahead of the main event of the Money in the Bank PLE, Michael Cole was heard slipping in a reference to Bryan Danielson during his commentary. The Twitterverse immediately spotted the namedrop, flooding the social media platform with tweets.

While this is not the first time AEW stars have been namedropped in WWE, the most recent mention during a PLE certainly stands out.

The former WWE Superstar recently spoke about his potential future matches

Fresh off the massive win over Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson is already laying down the foundation for his future opponents.

The American Dragon has always prioritized having exceptional matches over winning titles, and his perception is seemingly unchanged. During the media scrum following Forbidden Door, the former WWE World Champion named the stars he would like to face someday down the line.

“Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby?" (H/T Fightful)

For the time being, Danielson is out with an injury he sustained during his match against Okada. As seen on an x-ray posted on social media by his wife, Brie Bella, Danielson's forearm bone was split in half. As of now, it does not seem like he will be back in action anytime soon.

It remains to be seen what is next for the American Dragon down the line.

Do you want to see Bryan Danielson return to WWE someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

