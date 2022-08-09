"That match s**ked" - 6-time world champion's brutal assessment of AEW Dynamite match between Chris Jericho and popular babyface

Renowned deathmatch wrestler and six-time world champion Nick Gage was not a fan of AEW: Fyter Fest's second-week main event between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho.

Jericho and Kingston battled in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, the most recent installment of their saga stemming from AEW Revolution earlier this year. The bout wasn't revered by fans, with the prevailing notion that it had an overbooked finish. After interference from Sammy Guevara, a heel turn from Anna Jay, and a faction-on-faction brawl, Jericho secured the win over Kingston by pinfall.

Nick Gage has a history of facing Jericho under extreme stipulations, having battled Le Champion in one of the '5 Labors of Jericho' on AEW Dynamite in 2021. However, he didn't endorse Kingston-Jericho, bluntly saying the match "s**ked" while speaking with Rewind, Recap, Relive.

"Let's keep it real. Jericho and me in a deathmatch was awesome. Then they tried to write Jericho and Kingston in that barbed wire everywhere garbage. That match s**ked. Just calling it how I see it. I'm sorry, but if you're going to get thrown in barbed wire, and you have a shirt on, that barbed wire is going to stick to your shirt and rip your shirt. You're not just going to come off the barbed wire. Then you're going to get hiptossed into a barbed wire net. You don't lay pads down underneath." (H/T Fightful)

MJF recruited Nick Gage last year to face Chris Jericho in a deathmatch. The deathmatch was part of '5 Labors' Jericho had to endure before facing MJF at AEW All Out.

Eddie Kingston challenged Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out after his interference in 'Barbed Wire Everywhere'

After Guevara got involved in the clash between Kingston and Jericho, he inherited the target on his back when it came to the Mad King.

Sammy was nowhere to be seen this past week as he and Tay Conti were set to tie the knot. However, Kingston was not in a celebratory mood, laying down the challenge for the Spanish God at the upcoming All Out event.

Sammy and Tay were inexplicably left out of the shark cage for which the Jericho Appreciation Society was supposed to be enclosed for the Barbed Wire Everywhere match. Tay later got involved, with Anna Jay turning heel to help her tag partner pry the cage controls from Ruby Soho and allow the JAS to get involved.

Guevara handed Jericho the win when he double-teamed the Mad King with his faction leader. Kingston will now await Guevara's response as he angles for revenge.

What did you think of Barbed Wire Everywhere? Do you agree with Nick Gage? Let us know down below.

