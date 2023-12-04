AEW
"Nobody on this entire roster is ready for me" - AEW star comments ahead of major match with Kenny Omega

By Tim Malinzi
Modified Dec 04, 2023 22:51 IST
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is widely considered one of the best in-ring performers of the current generation. Hence, many wrestlers have a sense of trepidation when squaring up against The Best Bout Machine. That can not be said for Omega's upcoming opponent, who took to social media to share a bold message ahead of their big-time encounter.

A word commonly associated with Ethan Page is "potential," which is quite baffling in some senses considering his vast amount of experience and incredible skillset as a performer. Nonetheless, All Ego will be hoping to cash in on this potential by scoring a win over one of the promotion's marquee talents.

Page and Omega will go one-on-one on the next edition of Collision, emanating from their shared home country of Canada. The former made his intentions clear via a post on Twitter/X:

"'Is he ready for Kenny?' I promise. Nobody on this entire roster is ready for me. See you soon Canada [emoji]. #AllEgo is coming for the King's crown [emoji]."

It seems as though Page is not threatened by the mammoth task ahead of him, but whether that confidence will translate into a victory in his next bout remains to be seen.

Ethan Page comments on his AEW absence

Despite boasting a groundswell of support from his cult following, Ethan Page hasn't wrestled on Dynamite or Collision for months now. Instead, he has been a mainstay of Ring of Honor, a path he says will eventually lead him to greatness:

"We’ve got plenty of time to get #AllEgo back to @AEW & back on #AEWDynamite. In [a] business full of rabbits f***ing around, I don’t mind being the turtle. But truly, I’m on a different path right now. A little bit of rediscovery in @ringofhonor. Thanks for tuning into #HonorClub," Page recently shared on Twitter/X.

Many will be hoping that the 34-year-old's fortunes turn around soon so he can showcase his talents on a bigger stage. Perhaps this week's battle with Kenny Omega will be the catalyst for better things to come.

