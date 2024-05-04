"Not shocked he feels that way" - Fans erupt as top AEW star bluntly disregards going into the WWE Hall of Fame

An AEW wrestler has commented on his probable WWE Hall of Fame induction. The induction is one of the most prestigious achievements in professional wrestling and has always been a point of discussion among wrestling fans and wrestlers.

While several iconic wrestlers have been inducted, others from the Attitude Era are yet to be. Out of these, names like The Rock, The Hardy Boyz, and Christian have not been. Interestingly, Christian's real-life friend Adam Copeland was inducted in 2012.

During a recent interaction at Steel City Con, his reply was snarky when asked if Cage, who recently lost the AEW TNT Championship to Adam Copeland in an 'I Quit' match on Dynamite, was looking forward to an induction.

“I could give two s***s out about the Hall of Fame. When there's actually is a Hall of Fame, let me know,” he said. [10:47-10:57]

View the uncensored tweet and the reply. The reply referred to the fact that there's no actual brick-and-mortar 'Hall of Fame'. And there were some quick reactions.

Some fans thought Cage was justified in how he felt, while others thought Cage was just a mid-carder, while others thought this was the way of the New People's Champion to rile up some marks.

"WWE/Vince never saw his value and treated him that way. Not shocked he feels that way," one user posted.

"He wasn't wrong. Christian is just a mid-card talent," another user posted.

"This was my understanding, clearly just playing it up for the marks to eat up lol hits even more with a hint of truth," the user posted.

Other users thought he was in character as a heel, while yet another said there could be some resentment in Cage, and yet another compared him to WWE's Ricochet.

"Sure, but it definitely wouldn't surprise me if there's a nugget of real resentment behind the comment," Another user posted.

"But in all honest without Edge he was just less exciting version of Ricochet," the poster thought out loud.

"He was obviously in character being the heel he is. Does it very well," the post read.

Former AEW wrestler Matt Hardy thinks he can go to WWE Hall of Fame on his own

Matt and Jeff Hardy are two other names yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent interaction, Hardy, who recently completed his stint in AEW, said that he believed he could get into the HOF on his own, not solely as a tag team comprised of his brother, Jeff Hardy.

He revealed as much during a conversation on the podcast, The Extreme of Matt Hardy.

"I think so [if he foresees himself going into the Hall of Fame with Jeff]. I feel very confident about that. I think it would be fitting, and obviously, we are a deserving team. Obviously, Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there are a lot of cases that can be made that I'm deserving on my own as well. 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. Who am I kidding? I'm being very humble here. I can definitely go in on my own." (9:44 - 10:08)

There have been rumors that former AEW wrestler Matt Hardy could return to WWE for an induction. It remains to be seen if the names in this list who haven't been inducted, will ever be.