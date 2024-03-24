5 Possible directions for Christian Cage after losing AEW TNT Championship 

Christian Cage finally relinquished the AEW TNT Championship to Adam Copeland in a tremendous 'I Quit' match on AEW Dynamite this past week. ECW Legend, Tommy Dreamer hailed the match as one of the best he has ever witnessed.

Captain Charisma has definitely done more than anyone in recent memory to elevate the prestige of the title thanks to his excellent heel character. Now that his bitter rivalry with the Rated-R Superstar is finally over, what is next for the Father of The Patriarchy? Here are possible directions AEW could set for the former WWE Superstar.

#5. The Patriarchy challenges for the AEW Trios Championships

While losing the TNT Championship undoubtedly would have been a heartbreaking loss, expect Cage to bounce back quickly and regroup with the help of his followers, Killswitch and Nick Wayne.

The faction could switch gears and set their sights on other championships within the company, including the AEW Trios Championship. If the long-term goal of The Patriarchy is to build the young talent within the group, this would be a great way to spotlight them.

Depending on who comes out on top in the feud between the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, The Patriachy should attack the victors and establish themselves as the next contenders to the belts.

#4. The Patriarchy splits

Since forming The Patriarchy, Christian Cage has had the backing of Killswitch and Nick Wayne to protect his title run, and take the bullets in his stead. There is a strong argument that the only reason he's held the title this long is thanks to his lackeys.

However, AEW has teased dissension between The Patriarchy and Killswitch in particular. Losing the TNT Championship could further drive the wedge between the group. We could even see Cage appear on Dynamite and start blaming his title loss on his "sons" which could be the impetus to break up the group. The former Luchasaurus should ideally turn babyface in this scenario and start feuding with his mentor.

#3. Christian Cage challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

Now that Christian Cage has finished his run with the TNT Championship, he should re-enter the main event scene and step up to the AEW World Championship picture. The last time he had challenged for this championship was nearly three years ago in 2021.

Since then he has completely reinvented his character and become one of the top heels in the company. His current gimmick as the father figure of AEW would fit well as the world champion. The only person standing in his way is the current titleholder, Samoa Joe.

Fresh off defeating Wardlow on last week's Dynamite, all signs point to a blow-off match with Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. What if Captain Charisma throws a wrench in those plans by declaring himself as a worthy contender? He certainly deserves it based on his recent run alone.

#2. Christian Cage turns babyface

Christian Cage has not been portrayed as a babyface in the company since 2021. To be fair, his heel run has been a highly successful one, with him winning the TNA World Championship during such time.

It seems like he has taken The Patriarchy gimmick as far as he could and prolonging it would risk staleness. There's no better way to humble a heel than getting them to say "I Quit". Perhaps he can appear on the next Dynamite and cut a heartfelt promo, realizing the error of his ways.

It would be the cherry on top if the babyface turn comes from Killswitch and Nick Wayne attacking the veteran, which would completely surprise the audience.

#1. Christian Cage leaves AEW for WWE

Now that Christian is done with the Adam Copeland feud, there might not be much left to do in AEW for the 50-year-old. Although it has been a great little run, Cage's career was mostly spent with WWE.

If there's any place for Captain Charisma to call time on his career, it should be in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. He's definitely a future WWE Hall of Famer so perhaps it's time for the TLC legend to come home for one final run before he decides to hang up his wrestling boots.