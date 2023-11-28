"Once A Champion, Always A Champion!" - Ric Flair revisits an iconic moment in his wrestling career 

AEW's Ric Flair has had a storied and well-accomplished professional wrestling career spanning over 50 years. While the 74-year-old has won many championships in multiple promotions around the world, he spent a large chunk of his career working in Jim Crockett Promotions / World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and WWE.

Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company is still the most by any wrestler in WWE and is equaled only by John Cena. The Nature Boy recently took to social media to share a video of a milestone in his career.

At Starcade '83, Ric Flair and Harley Race came face-to-face for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a contest that was the culmination of the long-term feud between the wrestling legends. The match, which headlined the event, saw Flair beat Race to become a seven-time world champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video of his victory and wrote:

"The Moment I Defeated Harley Race To Become A 7-Time Champion! Once A Champion, Always A Champion! WOOOOO!"

Flair debuted in All Elite Wrestling last month and was at the ringside during the trios match involving his long-time friend Sting at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

Ric Flair breaks down talking about his son Reid's passing

During a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, the 74-year-old burst into tears while remembering his son Reid Flair, who passed away in 2013 due to Drug Overdose.

The WWE Hall of Famer blamed himself for the incident and said he did not know what he could have done differently. Flair said :

"I traveled the world with him. I took him to Japan and Europe. We traveled together. I don't know what could have been different. Except, you know that it's so easy for these doctors to say you've got to let them bottom out, kick them to the curb. And I just could not know. (What if) he died and I wasn't there because I kicked him out? Then I can't imagine how someone would feel in that situation," [From 02:54 to 03:51]

Ric Flair praised his daughter Charlotte Flair after her performance at Survivor Series WarGames. Read the full story here.

