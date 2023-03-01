"One of the most low-key positives of HHH (Triple H) taking over" - Twitter reacts to 8-time world champion shutting the door on a WWE return

The wrestling world is seemingly happy that a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has ruled out a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star is none other than Chris Jericho.

The AEW star has not been a part of WWE since 2019. He was one of the initial stars to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Since then, he has showcased different characters and won the promotion's world title and the ROH World Championship.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Chris Jericho mentioned that he no longer has any interest in returning to WWE and prefers to retire in AEW.

"To me, that’s not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW,” Chris Jericho said. [H/T Daily Star]

The wrestling world reacted to Jericho's comments.

Most fans believed this was the right decision as they felt that the Canadian-born wrestler would not fare well in WWE, and the Stamford-based promotion does not need him either.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @Fightful One of the most low-key positives of HHH taking over @Fightful One of the most low-key positives of HHH taking over

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns @Fightful And WWE most likely has no interest in him, hence why Vince told him to take AEW’s money. @Fightful And WWE most likely has no interest in him, hence why Vince told him to take AEW’s money.

Ring General @RingGeneralPro @WrestlingNewsCo Because he knows in WWE he’s not the main attraction anymore. @WrestlingNewsCo Because he knows in WWE he’s not the main attraction anymore.

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlingNewsCo And we have xero interest in having you back. Enjoy the indies @WrestlingNewsCo And we have xero interest in having you back. Enjoy the indies

Robbie Louie @louie_robbie Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Chris Jericho: I Like The Way AEW Does Things Over WWE, I Have Zero Interest Going Back To WWE dlvr.it/Sk7b8h Chris Jericho: I Like The Way AEW Does Things Over WWE, I Have Zero Interest Going Back To WWE dlvr.it/Sk7b8h WWE doesn't want him back. So quit pumping yourself up Jericho. Stay in the minors where you belong. twitter.com/Fightful/statu… WWE doesn't want him back. So quit pumping yourself up Jericho. Stay in the minors where you belong. twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Some felt that The Ocho's current AEW run seems stale, and he's just recycling the same storylines in his feuds.

Relic @DarthRelic @stebob1984 @Fightful Right, Jericho is the goat but its been the same repetitive stuff he been doing since creating the group @stebob1984 @Fightful Right, Jericho is the goat but its been the same repetitive stuff he been doing since creating the group 💀

Man of Steven @stebob1984 @Fightful And many of us don’t care to see him back in WWE either, he can keep doing the same thing over and over on AEW. His stuff is @Fightful And many of us don’t care to see him back in WWE either, he can keep doing the same thing over and over on AEW. His stuff is 😴

Man of Steven @stebob1984 @DarthRelic @Fightful Yeah it’s like he broke up the Inner Circle and created a lesser version of the same group. Very odd. I actually think some time away would do his character good. @DarthRelic @Fightful Yeah it’s like he broke up the Inner Circle and created a lesser version of the same group. Very odd. I actually think some time away would do his character good.

Relic @DarthRelic @stebob1984 @Fightful Yeah like i am not saying he isn’t great whatsoever but like in both groups of his, he was the focal point other than probably Sammy. In other groups everyone shines even in the WWE. In the JAS everyone is irrelevant in my opinion and only used to elevate Jerichos story. @stebob1984 @Fightful Yeah like i am not saying he isn’t great whatsoever but like in both groups of his, he was the focal point other than probably Sammy. In other groups everyone shines even in the WWE. In the JAS everyone is irrelevant in my opinion and only used to elevate Jerichos story.

People felt that one of the main reasons Jericho would choose AEW over WWE was because Tony Khan has given him a lot of creative freedom.

RealWrestlingTakes @WrestleIndex Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Chris Jericho: I Like The Way AEW Does Things Over WWE, I Have Zero Interest Going Back To WWE dlvr.it/Sk7b8h Chris Jericho: I Like The Way AEW Does Things Over WWE, I Have Zero Interest Going Back To WWE dlvr.it/Sk7b8h Translation : “I like having the ability to be in the bosses ear 24/7 about anything and everything that I do not personally like.” twitter.com/fightful/statu… Translation : “I like having the ability to be in the bosses ear 24/7 about anything and everything that I do not personally like.” twitter.com/fightful/statu…

Alexios @AlexiosMalakaa @WrestlingNewsCo I mean, of course he doesn't. Dixie Khan gives him everything he wants whenever he wants it and in the WWE you actually have to draw numbers for your spot. @WrestlingNewsCo I mean, of course he doesn't. Dixie Khan gives him everything he wants whenever he wants it and in the WWE you actually have to draw numbers for your spot.

Some felt that Chris Jericho would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the next few years.

Goo-FuRY (Pursuer of THE BAG) @Goo_FuRY @Fightful Next time you see Jericho in WWE will be for the Hall of Fame, people. He’s done everything in the world of Pro Wrestling now he just wants to help the next Gen. @Fightful Next time you see Jericho in WWE will be for the Hall of Fame, people. He’s done everything in the world of Pro Wrestling now he just wants to help the next Gen.

Héctor Serrano @HecBitw @WrestlingNewsCo And your headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 is… @WrestlingNewsCo And your headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 is…

Former WWE Champion CM Punk seemingly promises a wrestling return

Earlier this week, Mark Henry claimed he would hire CM Punk back to AEW in a heartbeat.

“If I was in charge, I would bring him back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts," Mark Henry said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "If I was in charge (of AEW) I would bring him (CM Punk) back & I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology,



But just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree & things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been”



- Mark Henry

(Busted Open) "If I was in charge (of AEW) I would bring him (CM Punk) back & I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology,But just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree & things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been”- Mark Henry(Busted Open) https://t.co/mVGlrEldhC

Upon reading Henry's comments, one fan asked CM Punk to stay retired, and The Straight Edge Savior replied that he would return just to annoy the fan.

“You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where,” CM Punk said.

A screenshot of CM Punk's reply

Following the infamous 'Brawl-out' incident, it was reported that The Ocho called Punk 'a cancer' to the AEW locker room.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

