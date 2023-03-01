"One of the most low-key positives of HHH (Triple H) taking over" - Twitter reacts to 8-time world champion shutting the door on a WWE return

The wrestling world is seemingly happy that a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has ruled out a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star is none other than Chris Jericho.
The AEW star has not been a part of WWE since 2019. He was one of the initial stars to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Since then, he has showcased different characters and won the promotion's world title and the ROH World Championship.
During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Chris Jericho mentioned that he no longer has any interest in returning to WWE and prefers to retire in AEW.
"To me, that’s not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW,” Chris Jericho said. [H/T Daily Star]
The wrestling world reacted to Jericho's comments.
Most fans believed this was the right decision as they felt that the Canadian-born wrestler would not fare well in WWE, and the Stamford-based promotion does not need him either.
Some felt that The Ocho's current AEW run seems stale, and he's just recycling the same storylines in his feuds.
People felt that one of the main reasons Jericho would choose AEW over WWE was because Tony Khan has given him a lot of creative freedom.
Some felt that Chris Jericho would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the next few years.
Former WWE Champion CM Punk seemingly promises a wrestling return
Earlier this week, Mark Henry claimed he would hire CM Punk back to AEW in a heartbeat.
“If I was in charge, I would bring him back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts," Mark Henry said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]
Upon reading Henry's comments, one fan asked CM Punk to stay retired, and The Straight Edge Savior replied that he would return just to annoy the fan.
“You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where,” CM Punk said.
Following the infamous 'Brawl-out' incident, it was reported that The Ocho called Punk 'a cancer' to the AEW locker room.
Would you like to see Chris Jericho return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here