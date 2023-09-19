Saraya's special message on Renee Paquette's birthday has a photo of them in AEW star's gigantic sweatpants!

September 19 marks the birthday of beloved AEW personality Renee Paquette. To celebrate her special day, current Women's Champion Saraya shared a somewhat quirky photo of the two on social media.

Paquette is renowned as one of the best backstage interviewers in the business. Her seamless charm comes across exceptionally well on TV, and her podcast, The Sessions, proves that her on-screen personality is not too far removed from the real-life person.

So, it comes as no surprise that she has plenty of friends behind the scenes, one of which being Saraya, who tweeted the following for Paquette's birthday:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SWEETEST OF ANGELLLSS. I know you’ve had texts, instagrams and now a tweet but you need to how cool you are. Love you."

Along with this thoughtful message was a photo of the two stars cozying up in a pair of Paul Wight's sweatpants. At seven feet tall and roughly 400 pounds, the former Big Show, naturally, wears some rather large clothes — at least large enough for two people to fit into, it seems.

Saraya to face Toni Storm on Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW's annual Grand Slam event kicks off this Wednesday, and the card for this week's episode of Dynamite looks stacked to the brim with exciting matches, one of which is the hotly-anticipated bout between Saraya and Toni Storm.

The two stars have been joined by the hip for ages as part of The Outcasts. However, disagreement within the group recently started to show, making their upcoming bout one to look out for.

While Toni Storm comes into the match as the challenger, she is no stranger to holding gold within the walls of All Elite Wrestling. The two-time AEW Women's World Champion recently underwent a character change that will have many fans willing her on for victory this coming Wednesday.

However, Saraya only recently won the title and will be hell-bent on holding onto it. More so, with Ruby Soho in her corner, she will have the odds stacked in her favor.