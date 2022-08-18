AEW star Paige VanZant breaks silence after being pulled out from a major Bare-knuckle fighting event

AEW star Paige VanZant voiced her displeasure after getting axed from a scheduled BKFC 27 fight.

Paige VanZant officially signed with AEW in March after making some sporadic appearances in 2021. Alongside the American Top Team faction, "12 Gauge" made her pro-wrestling debut at Double or Nothing on May 29. The former UFC strawweight impressed wrestling fans and veterans with her sharp in-ring work.

Vanzant was due to face Charisa Sigala at the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship event in London on August 20. The 28-year old currently holds a 0-2 record in the organization since joining in 2020. However, it was revealed earlier today that the scheduled bout was postponed.

VanZant was disappointed after being abruptly pulled from the BKFC event. She took to Twitter to express her frustration and clear the air on the matter:

“THIS IS OUT OF MY CONTROL!!! I WENT AN ENTITE (entire) CAMP AND WEIGHT CUT TO BE PULLED A WEEK OUT!!!! I DID NOT PULL FROM MY FIGHT!!!! I WAS PULLED,” quoted Paige.

Paige VanZant is looking forward to her pro-wrestling ambitions

VanZant teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page for a mixed tag team match at Double or Nothing. The former UFC fighter showed no signs of discomfort inside the squared circle. With her solid performance, the American Top TBare-Knuckle Fighting Championshipeam registered a decisive victory over the trio of Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian.

Fans and industry veterans like Konnan praised the popular star for her maiden pro-wrestling outing.

Speaking to The Schmo, VanZant voiced her desire to wrestle for AEW in a singles capacity:

"I hope (you see me wrestling again) soon. I came out of this match unscathed and I have zero injuries. I put on a dominant performance. I can't wait for my solo match," said Paige.

Paige VanZant is one of the most hard-working talents as of now, across combat sports and show business platforms. The accomplished sports model will feature in a horror movie alongside 50 Cent and TikTok star Bryce Hall.

The unexpected turn of events at BKFC was unfortunate for 12 Guage and her fans. Meanwhile, neither Tony Khan nor VanZant have provided an update on the latter's next AEW appearance.

Would you like to see Paige VanZant squaring off against the likes of Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa? Sound off in the comment section below!

