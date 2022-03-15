Paige VanZant spills the beans on her AEW contract

Paige VanZant revealed in an interview the details of her newly-signed AEW contract.

The former UFC fighter appeared on Dynamite last week as she signed a contract after Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Tony Khan later confirmed the signing of VanZant on Twitter.

The BKFC fighter appeared on ESPN MMA and shared that her contract was a long-term deal but didn't go into the specifics. She also said that AEW has urged her to get ready and be in tip-top shape for her first match.

"It is a long-term deal. I’m not in sure the specifics of course. I think they want to get me in the training room and they want to get me ready for my first match and then after that, we’ll see what happens and they’ll see exactly where they want to place me within the division," VanZant said. [10:31 - 10:44]

You can watch the full interview here:

During the interview, she also stated that she had not severed her ties with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and would continue to work in both companies.

Paige VanZant signed her contract on Dynamite last week

Paige VanZant appeared on last week's Dynamite by attacking Tay Conti and bumping her into the steel steps during the Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara match for the TNT Championship. Guevara was distracted by the commotion, enabling Sky to pin him to win the title.

Afterwards, PVZ signed her contract over Conti's motionless body.

Paige VanZant made her first appearance in AEW last September along with fellow members of the American Top Team and its founder Dan Lambert. She also looked set to be in a feud with Brandi Rhodes before the latter's departure from the company.

Now with PVZ in AEW, there are several potential opponents who can match up to her and can make her look credible as well.

Tay Conti is certainly the first one to be feuding with her, given the circumstances last week. An initial feud with the Brazilian star will help the former UFC fighter cultivate her wrestling career.

VanZant can also challenge Hikaru Shida as both can brawl. The magnitude of the former champion will definitely give PVZ credibility moving forward. She can also challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS title.

Who will be PVZ's future opponents? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you intend to use any of the quotes from the article, please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Debottam Saha