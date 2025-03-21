Photo: AEW star shows off stunning physical transformation

AEW's roster is brimming with talent. It has a perfect mix of seasoned veterans as well as young prospects, who may eventually become future main eventers. One of its rising stars is Australian professional wrestler Kyle Fletcher.

The ProtoStar is currently a member of the Don Callis Family. Apart from him, this group consists of manager Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. It appears as if the 26-year-old has been spending a lot of time lifting weights and following a protein-rich diet because he has lately been looking massive.

Earlier today, Fletcher posted a before and after picture of himself on his Instagram story. Going by one of his latest photos, he is in impressive shape.

Kyle Fletcher has not won a title in AEW yet. However, he has held championships in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor. He is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.

Will Ospreay calls steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher his biggest test since joining AEW

At Revolution 2025, longtime best friends turned enemies Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay locked horns inside a steel cage. This match was brutal but fascinating. It was won by The Aerial Assassin. However, before the contest, Ospreay felt a hint of nervousness.

In a chat with Cameron Hawkins for Yahoo! Sports’ Uncrowned, Ospreay said he was entering the aforementioned bout knowing he was going to face his biggest test since signing with All Elite Wrestling.

“I know, deep down, I feel confident in my abilities, but this is for me the biggest test that I have coming over to AEW because I now need to master the art of doing the Will Ospreay pay-per-view match and having an obstacle with me." [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Will Ospreay was a member of the Don Callis Family from June 2023 to July 2024.

