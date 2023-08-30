[Photo] Dax Harwood shows off gruesome nose injury from AEW All In

AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently faced off against The Young Bucks for the tag team championships at All In. While they prevailed in the end, the stars maintained a few hefty injuries, and Harwood recently shared this on social media.

FTR has been touted by many as one of the best tag teams in the industry today. The men have made no secret of their intentions to someday be considered the greatest tag team of their generation and continue to work hard at attaining this. Due to the Bucks' status as one of the major tag teams in the promotion, it was a no-brainer that the two teams would clash.

Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share a recent selfie that showed off the broken nose he sustained during AEW All In.

"Nose looks goodt," Harwood posted.

Many fans were worried about whether the match was going to happen or not after Cash Wheeler's arrest. In an interview leading up to AEW All In, the Young Bucks addressed the situation but promised that the match would deliver.

Eric Bischoff dismissed claims that the teams were telling a story at AEW All In

The clash between FTR and the Young Bucks at AEW All in was the third time the teams went head-to-head against each other. According to the men, the bout would determine who the best team is in the promotion.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he enjoyed the match but pointed out that despite their claims, the teams didn't tell a story.

"First of all, in my opinion, rematches aren't stories. When I hear people say 'Yeah, these guys have had history together' – that’s just because they’ve had matches together. That’s not a story." [From 31:30 to 31:48]

Bischoff further added:

"A story is an arc, it's got a beginning, it’s got a middle, and it’s going to end. It escalates along the way. It gets more dramatic. There are plot points; plot twists in the middle." [From 31:50 to 32:24]

The veteran also noted that determining the best team was a question and nothing close to a storyline. Despite his criticisms, however, Bischoff maintained that he was very entertained by the match.

