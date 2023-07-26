Saraya has made a massive splash in a relatively short amount of time since debuting for AEW. She has developed unexpected alliances and made more than a few enemies — and now, she would like to introduce the world to her good friend Paulie.

Unlike her on-screen friendships with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho as members of The Outcasts, it is unlikely that Saraya and Paulie's relationship will make it onto AEW programming anytime soon. Paulie is not exactly the type to have opponents flying away anytime soon.

Paulie is, in fact, a parrot that the former Divas Champion gleefully showed off on Twitter. In the images, Saraya can be seen decked out in a stunning black outfit with Paulie perched on her fingers.

So, while the beautiful bird may not be the most athletic of the Anti-Diva's associates, the large amount of attention she has gathered from a single Twitter post gives the indication that she is ready to soar, at least in the world of social media.

Saraya vs. Britt Baker at AEW All In?

With All In set to be All Elite Wrestling's largest-ever event, fans will be expecting a star of Saraya's caliber to take part in a blockbuster match in front of her home crowd. However, nothing in that regard has been finalized just yet.

One star who would like to see their name penned opposite that of the 18-year-veteran is Britt Baker. Speaking on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, The DMD said that she would love to "pin [Saraya] in front of her mom."

The two have met in the ring before. In fact, Baker was Saraya's first opponent in AEW. On that occasion, the former WWE star came out victorious, but Baker will be looking to rewrite history should she get the chance at All In.

