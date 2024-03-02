[Photo] Mercedes Mone meets one of the most influential female rappers in the world: "The anime Hotties Krew"

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) keeps grabbing the headlines with her social posts now and then.

While there are rumors that she will be All Elite come the special "Big Business" edition of AEW Dynamite, Mone is also busy meeting other celebrities around the world.

The former Sasha Banks is among the most famous and 'over' wrestlers in the world. She recently attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and was snapped together with multiple Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion. She posted that pic on her social media.

Check out Mone's post below:

"Only for the anime Hotties Krew. animeawards." she posted

Mone is moving up in the world, and it's heartening to see her hobnobbing with other celebrities. For her part, The Boss is doing everything right to hype her rumored debut in AEW. She has posted hints regarding the same, which reveal that she will be the main focus of the AEW Dynamite episode titled "Big Business."

Who will Mercedes Mone feud with when she debuts in AEW?

The AEW Women's locker room is bound to go through a change even before Mone makes her alleged debut in the Jacksonville-based company. The current AEW Women's World Champion will defend her championship against Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution. With the addition of Queen Aminata to the female roster, Tony Khan has several talented wrestlers to work with.

On the other hand, one of AEW's most famous stables, The Outcasts, is almost broken down thanks to Ruby Soho betraying Saraya. It remains to be seen where the faction goes next. Meanwhile, "Big" Billie Starkz has already called out Mone, and it looks like she will be The Boss's first feud after the latter's assumed All Elite debut.

What do you think? Will Mercedes Mone have a great stint in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

