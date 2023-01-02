[Photo] Sasha Banks spotted celebrating with popular musician ahead of rumored NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance 

Just days before her heavily rumored NJPW debut, Sasha Banks was spotted hanging out with the renowned Japanese artist.

With her decade-long WWE stint reportedly in the rearview mirror, The Boss is all set to embark on a new chapter of her wrestling career in 2023.

The 6-time women's champion hasn't been a part of any meaningful capacity since her now-famous walkout from RAW alongside Naomi in May last year.

Neither woman has been brought back to television programming after being dished out indefinite suspensions over the creative dispute.

Sasha Banks and WWE eventually parted ways after failing to reach a new agreement.

Though neither party has released an official statement, The Boss' recent cryptic posts have insinuated that she's no longer contractually obligated to the company.

She's officially the hottest free agent available ahead of her potential appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will go down on January 4th at Tokyo Dome in Japan.

A few days ago, Japanese rapper and musician Tomoro posted a picture of himself posing with The Blueprint on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

You can check out their photo here.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



#SashaBanks #MoneBanks The former Sasha Banks has filed a trademark on the name “Mone’ Banks” indicating this will be her ring name going forward with presumably #NJPW and #AEW The former Sasha Banks has filed a trademark on the name “Mone’ Banks” indicating this will be her ring name going forward with presumably #NJPW and #AEW. #SashaBanks #MoneBanks https://t.co/x0pFhHxMCO

Booker T is against the idea of Sasha Banks possibly signing with AEW

Sasha Banks' free agent status has also opened the door for a potential AEW signing.

Fans have since been mulling over the possibility of her joining forces with Saraya in her upcoming tag team bout against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of Dynamite at Kia Forum.

However, Booker T is not excited about the idea of Banks jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran asserted that Sasha Banks' AEW move would "overshadow" the entire women's division:

"Do I think she would do well in AEW? I think she would overshadow anything that's going on in AEW from the women's side more than anything," Booker T said.

Booker T further went on to say that The Doctor would be the only woman to match the star power of Banks:

"I mean it's not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that I think she really that match's up with her from a star power prespective, that's just me. That's just my personal opinion. I could be wrong," he added.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Booker T talks about what would happen if Sasha Banks goes to #AEW Booker T talks about what would happen if Sasha Banks goes to #AEW. https://t.co/1JTAotDR6g

Only time will tell whether The Blueprint inks a deal with Tony Khan.

But as of now, her imminent NJPW appearance has got people talking about what mystery role Banks will play in the marquee event.

Are you excited about Sasha Banks possibly showing up at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : Would you like to see Sasha Banks join forces with Saraya in AEW? Yes No 0 votes