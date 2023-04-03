[Photo] Trish Stratus spotted with WWE Hall of Famer and two top AEW stars

WWE Hall of Famer and former Women's Champion Trish Stratus was unexpectedly seen with a fellow Hall of Famer and a popular AEW tag team at a convention over WrestleMania 39 weekend.

The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens recently posted a picture to Twitter, which includes his tag team partner Max Caster, Billy Gunn, and Trish Stratus. The stars linked up at a WrestleCon meet and greet.

"SCISSOR ME TRISH STRATUS *scissor emojis* EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED," wrote Bowens.

Stratus competed on Night One of WrestleMania 39 and was victorious alongside her partners Becky Lynch and another Hall of Famer in Lita. The trio took on the team of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley, collectively known as Damage CTRL.

Trish Stratus considers it "an honor" to compete alongside her best friend

Prior to her match on the Saturday of WrestleMania 39 weekend, Trish Stratus last performed in the ring at Summerslam 2019.

For many, the idea of stepping into the ring at the Show of Shows after a four-year lay-off would be daunting, but for Stratus, she considers it an honor so long as she is doing it with her best friend, Lita.

Appearing as a guest on Vibe 105.5 FM, The Quintessential Diva said the following:

"It’s an honor for me to do this with my bestie. Like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we’ve been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun."

The relationship between the two iconic wrestlers has been an ongoing storyline in their program with Becky Lynch opposite Damage CTRL. Their real-life friendship is evidently something that Stratus cherishes. She continued:

"We’re traveling together, we’re enjoying it, we’re taking the moment, we’re passing the torch together whatever it is, right, we’re doing it together and it’s really fun to do that with Amy," Stratus said. [From 04:39 to 05:02]

Despite the time away from the ring, Stratus put in a strong performance at WrestleMania 39, and fans will undoubtedly be clamoring to see her back in the ring soon.

