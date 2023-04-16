[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shares a picture with major AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself side-by-side with a major AEW star.

Angle and Matt Hardy share a deep history stretching all the way back to the 1990s. The two would go on to work together in WWE and TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) and are highly respected for their respective bodies of work in the industry.

In the caption of his social media post, The Olympic Gold Medalist briefly reminisced on his time training with Matt Hardy at Dory Funkin' Dojo and said he considers Matt "like a brother."

"25 years ago I entered the WWE by training at the Dory Funkin’ Dojo with @matthardybrand and many other future stars. Matt will always be like a brother to me. It feels like yesterday that we were pursuing our dream of WWE Stardom together. Great memories. #itstrue," tweeted Angle.

Kurt Angle retired from the in-ring competition following his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He would then transition to a backstage role and continue to make sporadic on-screen appearances.

Former WWE Tag Team Champions reunited on Dynamite

Jeff Hardy was absent from AEW programming for almost a year after he was arrested for DUI charges. He then underwent eye surgery, leading many to believe he would be out of commission for quite a while longer.

However, when Matt Hardy started teasing that he would introduce reinforcements for his ongoing feud with The Firm, fans quickly began to suspect that Jeff's return could be sooner than expected.

On this past Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff ran down to the ring wielding a steel chair to save his brother, Isiah Kassidy, and FTW World Champion HOOK from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return 💯 https://t.co/N5rNQpim2e

As the former WWE Tag Team Champions reunited, Matt Hardy announced on Rampage that he, Jeff, HOOK, and Kassidy would square off against Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Stokely Hathaway in a match at the Hardy Compound.

However, it has also been reported that Jeff has not fully recovered following his eye surgery, raising questions about how this match will take place. Nonetheless, the crowd reaction The Charismatic Enigma received on Wednesday shows that he was sorely missed by the AEW fans.

