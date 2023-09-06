[Photo] WWE Superstar Bayley shares a picture with top AEW star

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a captivating picture, featuring none other than the charismatic AEW star, Ricky Starks.

Starks, who is known for his charismatic promos and in-ring skills, has been making waves in All Elite Wrestling since his debut in 2020. His talent and charisma have garnered him immense support from both fans and peers within the industry, including WWE Superstar Bayley.

Recently, the Damage CTRL leader took to social media to share an image of her with AEW star Ricky Starks, on Instagram Stories. The two wrestlers are seen posing with former pro wrestling referee Alexandre Robinson.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Both Starks and Bayley have been friends for many years, and have actively engaged in friendly banter on social media.

At All Out, Bryan Danielson returned to the ring for the first time since breaking his arm at Forbidden Door. The American Dragon took on Ricky Starks in a highly-anticipated strap match that saw both men bloodied and beaten. However, Danielson was able to defeat Starks.

Meanwhile, Bayley and Damage CTRL member IYO SKY finds themselves in a feud against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

AEW star Ricky Starks was reportedly set to face CM Punk at All Out in Chicago

It was initially announced CM Punk was suspended, after his altercation with Jack Perry at last week's All In pay-per-view, and Punk has now been officially released by the company.

However, before the incident happened, Punk was reportedly scheduled to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of All Out in Chicago.

However, with Punk gone from the promotion, Ricky Starks challenged WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, to a strap match for All Out. Steamboat accepted the challenge but revealed that Starks would face The American Dragon instead.

What are your thoughts on Ricky Starks match against Bryan Danielson at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

