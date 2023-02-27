[Photos] Andrade El Idolo shares an adorable post with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair amid AEW absence 

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his outing with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

The Mexican star has not had the best run in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far. His last match was at the All Out pay-per-view last year, where he competed against MJF, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Dante Martin, and Penta in a ladder match. Andrade was unable to secure the win despite his best efforts.

Charlotte Flair's husband has evidently used the downtime to spend some precious moments with his wife. In a recent Twitter post, he spoke about a recent experience with The Queen.

"Mi favorite Driver @MsCharlotteWWE 😬 I would lie to you if I told you that I was not scared because I prefer to drive myself but I still can’t, I didn’t want what happened on the beach to happen flying out of the jet ski (driver #Mami) #Whistler," tweeted Andrade.

You can check out the full post here:

A WWE Hall of Famer recently provided an update on the AEW star's recovery

Andrade's absence from Tony Khan's promotion is due to an injury he suffered last year.

The Mexican star has been on the road to recovery ever since, although he has yet to return. In a previous edition of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair provided some insight into his son-in-law's timeline.

"I haven’t talked to him [Andrade] in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything," said Ric Flair. [H/T : WrestleTalk]

As of now, it remains to be seen when Andrade will return to AEW.

