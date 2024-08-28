“Please don't vacant the title” - AEW fans devastated after Tony Khan’s sudden announcement ahead of Dynamite tonight

Tony Khan recently made a major announcement on social media that has caused concern among AEW fans. The announcement involves Bryan Danielson.

A few hours ago, Khan logged onto his official X account to inform that the new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his future on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this week.

The American Dragon is set to retire from full-time wrestling soon. This has led the fans to worry that he will officially announce his retirement on Dynamite this Wednesday. Hence, he will also drop his newly won title.

"He vacates the belt and goes back to WWE," said a fan.

"He buried SWERVE Strickland, he should just retire already!" another fan wrote.

However, some fans don't want to see him vacate the AEW World Championship.

"Tony I swear to God if he vacates and retires," this fan stated.

"do not vacant the title," another wrote.

This year, fans have witnessed a few too many titles getting vacated. Sting and Darby Allin dropped the World Tag Team Champion due to the former's retirement. Adam Copeland relinquished the TNT Championship after sustaining an injury at Double or Nothing. The Bang Bang Gang was stripped of the Trios Titles after Jay White got injured.

So naturally the fans don't want to see The American Dragon suffer the same fate. At this moment, there's no telling what will go down on Dynamite this week. The wrestling world will have to tune in to find out

Bryan Danielson has talked about taking a non-wrestling role in AEW

Earlier this year, Bryan Danielson dropped the bombshell when he revealed that he intends to end his full-time wrestling career this year. His decision was primarily driven by his desire to spend more time with his family. His health was also a major factor in this.

However, the fans need not worry as Danielson has clarified his intentions to continue his journey with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has addressed that he might play a non-wrestling role in the company and maybe even lend a helping hand to Tony Khan in the creative department.

