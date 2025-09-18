Popular duo splits up in a shocking twist just ahead of AEW All Out 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:15 GMT
A popular AEW duo might be done. (Image via AEW Facebook)
A popular AEW duo might be done. (Image via AEW Facebook)

AEW All Out 2025 has the potential to be Tony Khan's best booked show to date. Its build-up has been extraordinary, and many interesting things happened on September to Remember.

At September to Remember, The Matriarchy's Killswitch and Kip Sabian locked horns with JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey). The latter duo won this match after Killswitch abandoned his partner in the ring. This showdown was a qualifying match for an AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out.

The exact thing happened at Forbidden Door 2025. During Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian, the former Luchasaurus left Sabian to fend for himself. It seems like this duo has split, and the former TNT Champion is no longer a member of The Matriarchy. Hopefully, things regarding this storyline will get clearer in the coming weeks.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

If Killswitch has indeed left the faction, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him. Many are speculating that he will join forces with Jack Perry and re-form Jurassic Express.

AEW September to Remember results

AEW September to Remember was a memorable show. This TV special, which lasted three hours, took place at the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada.

Here are the results of September to Remember:

  • JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian- Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out
  • Máscara Dorada defeated The Beast Mortos - Unified Championship Eliminator match
  • Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out
  • Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong
  • Bobby Lashley defeated Toa Liona
  • Riho defeated Robyn Renegade
  • Thekla defeated Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred Match
  • The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out

Hopefully, the Tony Khan-led company will regularly travel to London, Ontario, because the crowd in attendance was on fire.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
