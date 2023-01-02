Popular male superstar challenges WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura to a kissing contest

Will Ospreay has challenged WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura to a kissing contest after the latter's match against The Great Muta.

Nakamura returned to Japan under Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete in a dream match against Muta. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion ended up winning the bout, courtesy of a mist attack and a Kinshasa.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay sent a short message to The King of Strong Style. He challenged the former NJPW star to a kissing contest.

"Hey @ShinsukeN Kissing contest?" wrote Ospreay.

Will Ospreay is open to facing WWE star Seth Rollins in Japan

Shinsuke Nakamura isn't the only WWE star who was put on notice by Will Ospreay.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion called out Seth Rollins. Ospreay and Rollins have had their issues on social media. However, the beef between the two has settled down since.

During the conversation, Ospreay invited Rollins to Japan for a potential singles showdown between the two. He said:

"I think it will be good, I mean, obviously all the smoke is clear between myself and Seth [Rollins] but there's always that desire that wants to see two guys that beat the cr*p out of one another. So, if Seth's got bit of an issue then I've got bit of an issue. So, he's more than welcome to come over to Japan."

Ospreay, who appeared in AEW in 2022, will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Omega returned to NJPW at Historic X-Over to confront Ospreay via a video package. Following his message, the Omega-Ospreay match was confirmed for January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome.

