Seth Rollins receives an invitation for a blockbuster dream match outside WWE (Exclusive)

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay hasn't ruled out the possibility of him facing WWE star Seth Rollins in a dream match at some point down the road.

While Ospreay has been plying his trade at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW, Rollins has been a major star in WWE, becoming a four-time world champion. The two men have been hailed as two of the most prominent stars in the industry. However, both men have had issues with each other in the past and have even exchanged jibes on social media.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay invited Rollins to Japan for a blockbuster match between the two men outside of WWE. The former NJPW World Heavyweight Champion stated The Visionary is more than welcome to go to Japan.

"I think it will be good, I mean, obviously all the smoke is clear between myself and Seth [Rollins] but there's always that desire that wants to see two guys that beat the cr*p out of one another. So, if Seth's got bit of an issue then I've got bit of an issue. So, he's more than welcome to come over to Japan," said Ospreay. [12:20 - 12:34]

Vince Russo recently commented on the idea of Seth Rollins vs. X-Pac

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shut down the idea of a potential Seth Rollins vs. X-Pac match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he discussed the names Sean Waltman could face in WWE.

According to Russo, facing X-Pac is going to be a step backward for Rollins, as he thinks WWE would have to get the former Universal Champion over as a main focal superstar.

"I'll be honest with you, man. This is like a novelty gimmick. I think Rollins is taking a step down if he does that. I think they have to get Rollins over as the main player because they need him to be a top guy. This is more of a novelty act because Sean Waltman is really only going to have a shelf-life, and who knows how long he can do this? I think that spot brings him down. I think they gotta keep him up there."

Seth Rollins will be challenging Austin Theory once again for the WWE United States Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. It remains to be seen what the new year holds for the former Universal Champion and whether a match against Will Ospreay is on the cards.

