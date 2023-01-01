"I think that spot brings him down" – WWE veteran on possibility of Seth Rollins wrestling 50-year-old legend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed how a match between Seth Rollins and X-Pac could be a step down for the former WWE Universal Champion.

The Messiah is one of the promotion's biggest stars and is currently embroiled in a heated feud with United States Champion Austin Theory. The two are expected to collide in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2023. However, beyond this, there's still uncertainty over what WWE has planned for Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed the potential opponents X-Pac could face in WWE. When the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, pitched Seth Rollins' name, Russo shot down the idea, saying a feud with X-Pac might be a step down for The Messiah.

The wrestling veteran feels WWE should focus on presenting Rollins as a main event attraction for the promotion ahead of this year's WrestleMania.

"Bro, I'll be honest with you, man. This is like a novelty gimmick. I think Rollins is taking a step down if he does that. I think they have to get Rollins over as the main player because they need him to be a top guy. This is more of a novelty act because Sean Waltman is really only going to have a shelf-life, and who knows how long he can do this? I think that spot brings him down. I think they gotta keep him up there," said Vince Russo (9:45 - 10:18)

Check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins is interested in a match with Gunther

Gunther is one of the most dominating Intercontinental Champions in history, having brutalized everyone in his path on SmackDown so far.

However, Seth Rollins isn't afraid of him as he recently expressed his desire to compete against the Imperium leader. The former WWE Champion first praised Gunther, terming him "fantastic." Rollins then added that he would love to compete against the new "incarnation" of Gunther on SmackDown.

"There's a guy on our SmackDown roster that I really like. His name is Gunther. He's the Intercontinental Champion and he's fantastic. He and I have had a few run-ins, but this incarnation of him, and this one of me, I think, would be pretty fun," said Seth Rollins.

Since both Seth Rollins and Gunther perform on separate brands, it's safe to assume a match between them is unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

Do you think it's a good idea to have The Messiah face X-Pac? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

