Top 5 Pro Wrestling Twitter Feuds

The Twitter feud between Matt Riddle and Chris Jericho has grown personal in recent weeks.

Ah, the world wide web. A vast storehouse of information, some of it even accurate. Today people around the globe can connect more easily than ever. With no long distance fees to speak of, a wrestling fan in Guam can easily connect with his favorite wrestler wherever they happen to be in the world.

Social media powerhouse Twitter is always on, twenty four hours a day seven days per week. This accessibility is both a boon and a curse. After all, sometimes people can say things in the heat of the moment and regret it later.

This instant communication can lead to some ruffled feathers, and in some cases out and out hostility. When the parties involved are engaged in an industry which thrives upon 'smack talk,' the situation can grow even more exacerbated.

Pro Wrestlers can use social media to further story lines and angles. This is the intended use of the medium, as far as wrestling promoters are concerned, but sometimes the heat between pro wrestlers is legitimate and not a worked angle.

Here are fi of the most heated Twitter feuds in pro wrestling.

#1 Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay

Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter recently. It was so heated, in fact, that new Raw head Paul Heyman got involved.

Honestly, you'd think that Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay would make natural allies. Both men cut their teeth on the indie scene before signing with major companies.

For The Beastslayer that meant a stint in Ring of Honor before signing with WWE. Ospreay also did some time in ROH but he signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rollins has been successful in WWE, having held multiple titles including reigns as Universal Champion. Ospreay has held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship.

However, when Seth Rollins went onto Twitter to brag about WWE being the best wrestling on the planet, Ospreay fired back.

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Ospreay definitely fired the first shot, but it should be pointed out that the IWGP Jr Champion didn't attack Rollins personally, just his position. But The Architect took things a little bit further.

Many fans and critics, as well as some wrestlers, believed that Rollins's condescending attitude went too far.

Things got even worse after Ospreay pointed out he'd wrestled more matches in the past year than Rollins. To this, The Architect replied with an even more contentious tweet.

Bragging about how much money you have is never a good look for anyone, and it seemed especially cruel coming from Seth to Ospreay, considering their similar backgrounds. Baron Corbin and Chris Jericho would become involved as well, and the whole thing made all parties involved look like they had very fragile egos indeed, especially Rollins who was the WWE Universal champion at the time.

Unsubstantiated rumors have it that Paul Heyman made a point to speak with Rollins about the twitter feud. While that's not a proven fact, what is known is that Rollins did offer an apology to Ospreay shortly afterward, which the Jr Champ accepted.

Winner: Will Ospreay

While there was some immaturity on all sides, the fact that Rollins was the face of the biggest pro wrestling company on the planet at the time of the feud makes him bare the brunt of the blame for it.

Rollins also apologized to Ospreay, meaning that he essentially waved the white flag. Props to The Beastslayer for finally doing the right thing.

