Popular star breaks silence after attacking Cope on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Cope in a Street Fight. The brutal, ruthless, and quite controversial contest saw Moxley retain the championship after a grueling effort, thus continuing his terrifying title reign.

As expected, due to the stipulation, the match had several interferences. At first, members of the Death Riders showed up to help their leader. Eventually, the Patriarchy faction, FTR, and Willow Nightingale came out. Towards the end of the bout, Nick Wayne delivered a cutter to Cope, leading to Moxley retaining the title.

The 19-year-old broke the silence recently on social media following his action on Dynamite.

"You’re welcome," he said.

Wayne's comment appears to be directed toward the Patriarchy's leader, Christian Cage. The two stars had a disagreement on a previous episode of Dynamite. Even though the youngster is upset with Captain Charisma, he helped his leader by taking down his arch-rival.

AEW stars Christian Cage and Nick Wayne had a heated exchange on a previous Dynamite

After Christian Cage failed to win the World Champion at Revolution 2025 due to a failed cash-in, he began giving excuses. His faction member Nick Wayne noticed this and asked him to be accountable for his actions.

Wayne told Christian that if he stuck to the plan, he could have become a world champion now. The young star said that the veteran owed the group an explanation and an apology. In response, Cage threatened the youngster.

"I am going to be the AEW World Champion if it’s the last thing I do on this planet. Keep riding my coattails because the next time we have this conversation will be the last one!" said the 51-year-old. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website]

AEW is currently building towards Dynasty pay-per-view, where Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Swerve Strickland. It remains to be seen whether Christian Cage can ever become the World Champion.

