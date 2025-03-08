Popular star says "f*** AEW" days after appearing for the company

A 27-year-old up-and-comer recently made headlines after his performance against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the latter's comeback match. Gabe Kidd also had a televised match on Collision last month, although that did not stop him from taking verbal jabs at the company and its primary competitor at a recent NJPW event.

Kidd is regarded by many viewers as being one of the most promising young prospects of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, especially in light of his star-making showing against The Cleaner at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The grappler retained his NJPW Strong Openweight Title against Tomohiro Ishii at Battle In The Valley in January via a time-limit draw but came up short against Yota Tsuji in an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship bout at The New Beginning In Osaka last month via double knockout.

The Young Bull also made his AEW Collision debut last month, surprising viewers of the Jacksonville-based company by appearing on the February 22 edition of the Saturday night show to make quick work of The Butcher. A recent report claimed that the self-professed "War Ready" brawler had yet to re-sign with NJPW, leading many to speculate that Kidd could officially go All Elite Wrestling imminently.

However, the Englishman seemingly showed his commitment to the Tokyo-based promotion after his victory over Ren Narita on the first day of the 2025 New Japan Cup. Kidd fired shots at both AEW and WWE before declaring the supremacy of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"F*** AEW, f*** WWE, Shin Nihon Ichiban," he said.

Gabe Kidd recently invited the AEW locker room to step up

In the aftermath of his victory over The Butcher on Collision, Gabe Kidd vented his frustrations with All Elite Wrestling and the supposed lack of worthy competition in the company in a fiery backstage exclusive. He proceeded to dare members of Tony Khan's roster to bring the fight to him, stating:

"When did i tell you to stop playing with me? I told you, Butcher, you're gonna put me in the ring with The Butcher. I butcher people on a regular [basis], are you mad? I'm very mad, and I'm here now. I've been talking a lot of sh*t about your company and nobody seems to be doing something about it so I turned up. I'm here taking a p*ss all over the floor. What are any of you b*tt hurt little freaks gonna do about it? Who's gonna step up to the Madman?"

After Kidd's recent backstage brawl with Mark Briscoe, it remains to be seen if the former ROH World Champion will be next in line to face The Madman!

