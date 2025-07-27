Popular tag team sends a bold message after getting one step closer to massive achievement on AEW Collision

A popular tag team moved one step closer to a big achievement on AEW Collision. They have now sent a bold message.The Bang Bang Gang has suffered some setbacks in recent weeks after Jay White and Colten Gunn suffered injuries. However, the group has still not forgotten about its goals and is marching forward toward them. AEW announced a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament to determine who will face The Hurt Syndicate. The Gunns were supposed to be a part of this tournament. However, Colten's injury forced these plans to be changed. Instead, Juice Robinson was announced as his replacement.Tonight on Collision, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn faced off against Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Juice and Austin had no problem winning their match and advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will meet FTR next.After this match, AEW cameras caught up with Juice and Austin. The duo dedicated their win on Collision to Colten Gunn. Austin even addressed facing FTR next week. He said that everyone in the Bang Bang Gang has a history with FTR, but the latter has never faced this team combination before. He also seemed confident that they were going to win the tag team gold.&quot;When one brother goes down, another one steps up, Juice stepped up for me, and I decided to return the favor because that's what the Bang Bang Gang does. And according to the bracket, next week, sometime next week, we have FTR. The funny thing about that is everyone in the Bang Gang has history with FTR. But the cool thing about that is they've never had this combination.&quot;He continued:&quot;So, we'll address that next week, but for now, we're gonna ride the high. Dedicate that one to Colten Gunn. We love you. Heal up soon, but for now, me and Juice Box are gonna go get those tag team titles, baby. And if you're not down with that, we're the Bang Bang Gang. We got two words for you. Gunns up.&quot; [0:46 - 1:36]Juice Robinson returned from injury at AEW All In 2025Last year, Juice Robinson suffered a broken fibula during his match against Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic Tournament. Despite the injury, he was able to complete the match. However, he spent the next several months on the shelf recovering from this injury.Juice Robinson made his surprise return at AEW All In 2025 and participated in the Casino Gauntlet Match. He showed up with a totally new look as he had shaved off his facial hair. His new look caught a lot of people off guard.It's a good thing that Juice Robinson recovered from his injury. Otherwise, The Gunns would've had to forfeit the tournament.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.