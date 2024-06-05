Popular veteran spills the beans on WWE rejecting Adam Copeland's pitch to bring him back (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland recently revealed that WWE rejected his pitch to bring back a wrestling veteran at WrestleMania 39. The former Edge left the Stamford-based company last September and made his AEW debut in October.

Gangrel was a key part of Adam Copeland's early career in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar and Christian were part of a faction alongside the veteran called The Brood. So when the former World Heavyweight Champion's own faction, The Judgment Day, betrayed him in 2022, The Ultimate Opportunist started a year-long feud that climaxed at WrestleMania 39, when he faced The Demon Finn Balor. At the event, Copeland came out as Brood Edge, leading to many expecting to see Gangrel to show up. However, WWE apparently rejected this idea.

Trending

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gangrel opened up on WWE rejecting his return because the fans wouldn't remember him.

"Well, a while back when Adam [Copeland] was in WWE, he had pitched to me SummerSlam he started planting seeds hoping for me to come out at WrestleMania. But he recently just did an interview explaining all this where he just hit a wall. Nobody wanted it... He tried all different directions and he got shot down basically the word that came back to him he said 'the people wouldn't remember, the fans wouldn't remember.'" [From 06:36 to 07:07]

The WWE Hall of Famer's wish finally came true at AEW Double of Nothing when Gangrel showed up from under the ring to help Adam Copeland retain his TNT Championship against Malakai Black.

Adam Copeland was stripped off his TNT Title due to an injury

Adam Copeland's match against Malakai Black was a brutal affair that had the fans on the edge of their seats. During the match, Copeland climbed on top of the cage and went for a dive but he landed awkwardly.

Although he completed the match, it was later reported that he broke his foot during the fall and he would be out of action for a long time. As a result, he was stripped of the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks tried to award the title to Jack Perry, however, their decision was soon reversed by the interim EVP Christopher Daniels and now there will be a tournament taking place to determine the new champion.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will win this tournament and become the new TNT Champion.

Also watch:

If you use any of the quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback