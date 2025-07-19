  • home icon
  Prayers up for AEW and WWE legend Ric Flair's speedy recovery

Prayers up for AEW and WWE legend Ric Flair's speedy recovery

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:39 GMT
Ric Flair is a WWE Hall of Famer
Ric Flair is a WWE Hall of Famer [Photo: AEW's official website]

Ric Flair has provided a personal update amidst his recent struggles with certain health issues. Unfortunately, he revealed that he will not be around for a major event taking place this weekend.

The Nature Boy has been dealing with skin cancer, which he revealed a few months ago. He has also mentioned already going through surgery for this, and he is currently recuperating. A few weeks ago, he posted a clip of himself already back in the gym, working out, as he stated that nothing was going to hold him back from doing so.

Earlier today, Ric Flair took to X/Twitter to reveal that he would not be around for his scheduled appearance at the Atlanta Comic Convention. He mentioned how this was due to personal and health-related issues, and he hoped for the fans' understanding.

"I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL__CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues. Thank You So Much For Understanding & For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing," Flair wrote.

Hopefully, this is not any indication that there have been some sudden bumps in the road to his recovery.

Matt Hardy recently praised Ric Flair's fight against his health issues

Matt Hardy was one of those who complimented the WWE Hall of Famer for being back in the gym despite dealing with several health issues. He has taken to X/Twitter to clarify his statement, as this was by no means him calling the legend a saint.

Ric Flair has had some issues and has been under fire for several of them. His most recent one included his controversial comments against Jim Ross, following the announcement that JR had colon cancer.

"I’m cool with Ric. Friendly with Ric. When I stated he’s an amazing human being, it’s because he’s 76 with health issues & still regularly goes to the gym to workout. That’s amazing. When you stop moving, you start fading away. Not here to preach that the Nature Boy is a saint," said Hardy.
At 76, Ric Flair is still going strong, and despite several health issues over the years, he has continued to be active. Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery from his current fight with skin cancer.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
