Prayers up for AEW and WWE legend Ric Flair's speedy recovery

Ric Flair has provided a personal update amidst his recent struggles with certain health issues. Unfortunately, he revealed that he will not be around for a major event taking place this weekend.The Nature Boy has been dealing with skin cancer, which he revealed a few months ago. He has also mentioned already going through surgery for this, and he is currently recuperating. A few weeks ago, he posted a clip of himself already back in the gym, working out, as he stated that nothing was going to hold him back from doing so.Earlier today, Ric Flair took to X/Twitter to reveal that he would not be around for his scheduled appearance at the Atlanta Comic Convention. He mentioned how this was due to personal and health-related issues, and he hoped for the fans' understanding.&quot;I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL__CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues. Thank You So Much For Understanding &amp; For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing,&quot; Flair wrote.Hopefully, this is not any indication that there have been some sudden bumps in the road to his recovery.Matt Hardy recently praised Ric Flair's fight against his health issuesMatt Hardy was one of those who complimented the WWE Hall of Famer for being back in the gym despite dealing with several health issues. He has taken to X/Twitter to clarify his statement, as this was by no means him calling the legend a saint.Ric Flair has had some issues and has been under fire for several of them. His most recent one included his controversial comments against Jim Ross, following the announcement that JR had colon cancer.&quot;I’m cool with Ric. Friendly with Ric. When I stated he’s an amazing human being, it’s because he’s 76 with health issues &amp; still regularly goes to the gym to workout. That’s amazing. When you stop moving, you start fading away. Not here to preach that the Nature Boy is a saint,&quot; said Hardy.At 76, Ric Flair is still going strong, and despite several health issues over the years, he has continued to be active. Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery from his current fight with skin cancer.