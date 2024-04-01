"Proud of your journey" - Dustin Rhodes reacts to photos from WWE legend's daughter

AEW hired former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes at launch as they needed a few veteran talents to wrestle and coach. They ended up with one of the most well-rounded wrestlers ever, and one who is performing at an incredible level just 11 days before his 55th birthday. Rhodes recognises talent when he sees it, and he's just publicly applauded the daughter of a wrestling legend.

Xia Brookside is a second generation wrestler. The current TNA star is the daughter of international wrestling legend Robbie Brookside, who was already scouting for WWE when they hired him to work developmental in 2013, and later the Performance Center. Xia made her indies debut in 2015. Despite a first round loss in the second Mae Young Classic, WWE hired the Liverpool native to work NXT UK. She remained with the company until the brand folded down to prepare for the supposed NXT Europe launch.

The Natural took to X today to publicly praise the 25-year-old who signed with TNA in January. Brookside had shared a photo of when she met Dustin as Goldust at a WWE shown in 2014, next to a photo of the two at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis this past weekend. Rhodes responded and let everyone know he was proud of her journey in her career.

"[red heart emoji] proud of your journey Xia," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

After debuting in Ultimate X, Brookside won her TNA singles debut over Tasha Steelz but since then has had a loss and a No Contest with her new rival. Rhodes is coming off a win over The Butcher on AEW Collision this past weekend.

WWE legend says AEW star Dustin Rhodes could be at WrestleMania XL

Night One of WrestleMania will see Cody Rhodes team with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock, and then on Night Two, the fans will see Dustin's brother challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans have called for Dustin to get involved in Cody's 'Finish The Story' program, but it would take special permission from Tony Khan for the appearance to happen.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a potential 'Mania scenario. Rikishi believes The Natural could help tie the storyline up.

"I kinda see, I don't know how that would work, but I would almost see his brother come out, Dustin Rhodes. You know, to really tie this story in... blah, blah, blah. You seen Uce call out The Rock, dropped the F-bombs on Rock, you know what I mean? I don't know, man... I never seen Dustin cuss like that before," Rikishi said. [From 18:48 to 19:19]

The older Rhodes brother recently dropped a potential major spoiler for the WrestleMania storyline. He has been away from WWE since April 2019 as he asked for his release to join Cody in AEW.

