Recently-signed star reacts to Shotzi shaving her head on WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Shotzi shocked the fans after shaving her head in a video that was aired after the match between Bayley and Zelina Vega. The new look stunned many, including a recently signed AEW star.

Bayley, along with her Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY had a short feud with Shotzi before Money in the Bank 2023. After Shotzi came up short against Damage CTRL leader Bayley to take her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Bayley and IYO SKY cut a chunk of her hair which they carried around like a trophy this week on SmackDown.

Shotzi shaving her head potentially teases a character change for her and has also caught the eyes of many, including AEW superstar Harley Cameron.

Harley Cameron is a member of QTV on AEW

This new look may prove to be the change that Shotzi needed to get over with the fans and finally win some gold in the WWE.

Reason for WWE Superstar Shotzi's new look possibly revealed

Shotzi was a babyface when she got called up to the main roster however, the pressures of the main roster have brought change among many superstars, including Shotzi, who, according to her, will not be controlled by anyone.

On the July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown, the WWE Superstar sent a message to current rival Bayley through a video package in which she's seen shaving off her hair. Shotzi seemingly looks to finish what Bayley started in the episode before Money in the Bank, where The Role Model chopped off Shotzi's hair.

While kayfabe aims to show Shotzi's new look and character on WWE, the superstar has reportedly shaved off her hair to support her sister, Shawnee, who is battling Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Fortunately, Shawnee’s cancer was diagnosed in the early stages, and she’s undergone surgery to remove it.

Just saw that Shotzi shaved her hair because her sister is going through chemo and wants to support her. Massive respect

Will this character change \be the big break that Shotzi needed in her career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.