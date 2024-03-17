Recently signed star's first AEW match announced

Things are amping up in AEW, as the company continues to add several new talents to their roster. The likes of Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita just had their debut matches, while Mercedes Mone awaits hers, and a recently signed star is all set for his.

'Zodiac' Zac Knight is Saraya's real-life brother. After signing with AEW, the company promptly inserted him into the feud involving Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Cool Hand Ang. The bout between Zodiac and Ang has been fixed for the upcoming episode of Collision on 3/16, after their intense backstage brawl at Rampage.

Zak's signing has been long awaited, with rumors pointing to his debut for the past few months now, including one instance where Tony Khan assured Saraya that her brother would have a dark match in AEW.

Zak Knight seems pretty excited about his AEW debut

Zodiac is now part of a feud that includes Saraya and Ruby Soho. As part of the feud, Zodiac and Cool Hand Ang had a backstage brawl at Rampage, ultimately setting the stage for the upcoming match. Zodiac has competed in ROH earlier but is yet to perform in-ring in the Jacksonville-based company.

Zodiac has a great relationship with his sister, with both having supported each other with heartwarming messages during turbulent times. Saraya was the one who informed fans about her brother's signing with the Jacksonville-based company via a promo on Rampage. Recently when the Anti-Diva faced betrayal from Ruby Soho, her brother posted a heartwarming post extending his support.

This is one of the few times that real-life siblings are part of a stable and Tony Khan can use all the permutations and combinations to his advantage. It remains to be seen if Zac and Saraya can live up to the hype.

