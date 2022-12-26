"Release Roman Reigns to AEW" - Wrestling fans erupt to hilarious predictions about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion joining Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world recently reacted to hilarious predictions about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joining AEW.

Reigns has been on a record-breaking run in the sports entertainment juggernaut ever since donning the 'Tribal Chief' persona in 2020. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, becoming the undisputed champion in the process.

The Bloodline leader's last title defense came against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event. His most recent match was at Survivor Series in a hellacious WarGames bout.

While Roman Reigns is the face of WWE and is almost guaranteed to remain so for the foreseeable future, one Twitter user wildly shared a graphic about him joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Twitterati erupted soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

JSX @LasoFromElPaso @WrestIeCringe He'd surely go there to job for Action Andretti @WrestIeCringe He'd surely go there to job for Action Andretti

World wrestling zone @prn55100

Reigns in wwe : most boring wrestler ever

Reigns in aew : yes the GOAT is here @WrestIeCringe Aew fansReigns in wwe : most boring wrestler everReigns in aew : yes the GOAT is here @WrestIeCringe Aew fansReigns in wwe : most boring wrestler everReigns in aew : yes the GOAT is here

Jordan276 @TheJordan276 @WrestIeCringe tbh this would be like triple h going to wcw or undertaker @WrestIeCringe tbh this would be like triple h going to wcw or undertaker

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @WrestIeCringe Tony would put roman on dark in 2 weeks @WrestIeCringe Tony would put roman on dark in 2 weeks

C-3PO @BsbsKwk @WrestIeCringe AEW audience would absolutely hate tony if he ever brings Roman in the company. Roman ain't their every day vanilla midget who's going to wrestle dolls and 8 year old girls. @WrestIeCringe AEW audience would absolutely hate tony if he ever brings Roman in the company. Roman ain't their every day vanilla midget who's going to wrestle dolls and 8 year old girls.

Dutch Mantell praised segment involving Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he was impressed with The Bloodline's segment on this week's episode of the blue brand. The veteran singled out Sami Zayn and said that his promo was believable.

Mantell further added that fans are fully behind him and are "really interested" in his segments.

"Sami Zayn did a great job tonight," Mantell said. "You believed what he's saying because they haven't given you a reason to disbelieve. We all know what's coming, I mean, it's telegraphed its way out. But yet you still believe what he says. He's actually a good interview anyways on his own. Give him something to work with that he can get into, he's into this, the fans are into this and they're really really interested in it." [From 5:15 - 5:57]

While Zayn is currently fully aligned with the Roman Reigns-led faction, it is evident that a break-up is on the cards soon. It will be interesting to see when Triple H eventually pulls the trigger on the dissension between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Do you think Zayn should face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

