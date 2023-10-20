Released AEW star reveals the secret Chris Jericho kept to create special TV moment

During its short lifespan, AEW has managed to create some very special, wholesome moments. Chris Jericho played a significant role in one of these, and a released star recently spilled the beans on a secret The Ocho kept to make this moment happen.

Fuego Del Sol spent a few years in AEW before parting ways with the promotion earlier this year. His most memorable moment occurred when he was surprised with his official contract for All Elite Wrestling on the debut episode of Rampage.

The masked star recently revealed, via his YouTube channel, Chris Jericho's instrumental role in making this happen:

“The night before I got signed I was in a production call with the production crew. I was told that [Chris Jericho] emphasized that none of the crew should tell me that I was gonna get signed the next day. They already decided that they were gonna give me a contract on the first episode of Rampage. On the phone call he emphasizes, no one should tell this guy. If we want to get a genuine moment we want to get a big reaction out of Fuego Del Sol. You must, must, keep this a secret.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Chris Jericho mentored Fuego Del Sol in AEW

Fuego Del Sol spared no expense when expressing his admiration for Chris Jericho. Le Champion played a pivotal role in the luchador's career, acting as a mentor of sorts for the talented star.

"Without his approval, his stamp of approval I don’t think I would be in AEW. He saw the reactions I was getting. He always made time for me, if at any point he felt like I needed to run some idea by him and get some advice he was always there. It is crazy just to see the longevity of this man and how good he still is in the ring today, how he comes up with ideas and how he reinvents himself and comes up with ideas to keep relevant.”

Jericho has been dubbed a locker room leader within Tony Khan's promotion by many, and this is just yet another example of that on full display.

