Released star seemingly hints at being Saraya's mystery partner for blockbuster match on AEW Dynamite

A recently released star has teased potentially working with Saraya as her mystery partner for the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya returned to the ring for the first time in five years at Full Gear 2022. The former two-time Divas Champion defeated Britt Baker at the event, and they have since agreed to a rematch, but this time it will be a tag team bout.

Baker will be joined by her friend and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. Saraya, on the other hand, has yet to reveal her ally's identity for the contest.

Fans have since been speculating over who it could be, with Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose being earmarked. The Anti Diva has even posed the question to Twitter, likely stoking the fire of speculation.

In response to Saraya's tweet, another free agent seemingly threw their hat into the ring. Former IMPACT Knockout Lady Frost appeared to offer her services by commenting on the post.

"@Saraya @AEW Hey," Lady Frost tweeted.

Frost had a tumultuous exit from IMPACT Wrestling, having requested her release in June but having her plea turned down. She was finally let go by the company in November.

Saraya has suggested AEW should have Women's tag titles

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Yeah, I have (thought about them). We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW.



— that would be something I would love to do in the future.”



- Tony Khan on AEW Womens Tag Titles “Yeah, I have (thought about them). We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW. — that would be something I would love to do in the future.”- Tony Khan on AEW Womens Tag Titles https://t.co/gb12zS0foU

Saraya is set for her first taste of tag team action within All Elite Wrestling in January. She has forged partnerships with Mandy Rose, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee throughout her career. She even held tag titles with fellow Norwich wrestler Melodi and her mother, Sweet Saraya Knight.

In fact, women's tag titles are something Saraya feels Tony Khan's promotion could benefit from having.

"I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well. Like [women’s] tag team championships. I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too. There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show. There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don’t realize how much talent we have backstage," said Saraya. [H/T Fightful]

Apart from Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, there are also some established women's tag teams on the roster, such as TayJay and the Bunny and Penelope Ford.

Who would you like Saraya's mystery partner to be? Let us know in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes