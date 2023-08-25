Renee Paquette shares throwback image with Bray Wyatt in light of the WWE Superstar's untimely passing

Bray Wyatt's sudden tragic passing has rocked the wrestling world, and many have already flooded to social media to grieve the loss. Renee Paquette has now joined those mourning with a fun photo from the past.

Wyatt was best known for his villainous faction, The Wyatt Family, who once dominated WWE. Since the disbanding of the stable following Brodie Lee and Erik Redbeard's WWE releases, Bray Wyatt reinvented himself twice. In 2020 he unveiled The Fiend, and after returning to the promotion last year, Wyatt portrayed himself in a more human manner.

Renee Paquette recently took to Instagram where she shared a fun-spirited photo of herself, Stephanie McMahon, and Bray Wyatt during their times in WWE.

"My heart is heavy. RIP Windham."

For some time before Wyatt's passing, reports alleged that he was suffering from a serious illness but the details of what he was going through wasn't disclosed. According to Fightful's Sean Sapp Ross, The Eater of Worlds contracted COVID which affected his heart issues. Wyatt then suffered a heart attack yesterday, which led to his untimely death.

Dax Harwood also penned a tribute to Bray Wyatt and referenced Brodie Lee

Similarly to Wyatt, Brodie's death came out of nowhere. Much like the WWE Superstar, the industry mourned Lee's untimely passing and many stars revealed their ties to him.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share his tribute to the late WWE Superstar. Notably, he talked about how Bray will now get to reunite with Brodie Lee.

"Life ain’t always beautiful. Words feel useless. I’ll never forget your laugh. I’m jealous you get to be with Brodie. Rest In Peace Windham. Everyone, Love your loved ones," Harwood wrote.

WWE will likely dedicate tonight's episode of SmackDown to the memory of Bray Wyatt, and provide both wrestlers and fans with an opportunity to mourn the star.

We at Sportskeeda wish Wyatt's family and friends strength in light of his sudden and tragic passing.

