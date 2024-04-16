"Retire old man," "It’s Uncle Howdy bro" - Fans erupt after WWE legend shares a cryptic post during RAW 

WWE legend Matt Hardy shared a cryptic post during this week's RAW, drawing varied reactions from pro wrestling fans online.

The Stamford-based promotion recently hinted at a major comeback on RAW. The tease was similar to the vignettes aired before Bray Wyatt's comeback in 2022, as a cryptic QR code was displayed during a segment. The code showed bizarre visuals along with words like "Patience_ItsAlmostTime" and "You didn't want us."

Taking to Twitter/X, Matt Hardy shared a clip of the tease on RAW. This led some fans to believe that The Angelic Diablo could join the rumored Wyatt 6 faction if the group is formed in WWE.

Some fans expressed their excitement over Hardy's potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Meanwhile, others wanted him to join Uncle Howdy to pay tribute to Wyatt.

A section of fans seemingly didn't want The Broken One back in the Stamford-based promotion. They also didn't want him to be part of the developing storyline on RAW.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt worked together in the Stamford-based promotion, forming a tag team called The Deleters of Worlds. The tandem was active between April 2018 and September 2018.

Eric Bischoff says Matt Hardy could return to WWE under one condition

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said Matt Hardy could return to the Triple H-led company if Jeff Hardy also came along with him. He added that Matt making a comeback as a solo competitor was highly unlikely.

"Oh, it would be a beautiful setup if that's possible. It's kind of what I was asking about, why I was asking about Jeff. Matt going back to WWE on his own I think is less likely, Matt and Jeff if Jeff's available, more likely (...) Because of what you just said, and I did think about that you know last match, kind of send-off retirement, but definitely could see that."

Matt Hardy's AEW contract recently expired and he chose not to re-sign with the promotion. The veteran hasn't disclosed which company he will join next. Since he has spent a lot of time in the Stamford-based promotion in the past, he could return to the company to have a final run.

