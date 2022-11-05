"Return at Crown Jewel with Ric Flair" - Wrestling fans explode with a wild prediction about major AEW star possibly leaving for WWE return

Fans have implored Andrade El Idolo to return to WWE after AEW failed to wish the Mexican star a happy birthday.

El Idolo was one of several major signings to walk through the doors of AEW in 2021, but in just over a year, things have changed between him and the company. He has suffered repeated losses, seemingly unable to secure victories where they count.

Especially after Triple H assumed control of WWE, there were rumblings of Andrade being unhappy with the company and potentially looking for a return. This became a popular notion because of El Idolo's prevalence in Triple H's NXT. Following an alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara, where it was speculated that he was actively trying to get fired. He has been suspended from the promotion.

The latest twist in the saga came over social media as AEW failed to wish the suspended star a happy birthday, as has become the custom. Andrade himself addressed this.

His words sparked a reaction en masse, with fans telling El Idolo that he should return to WWE. Like the user below, who went even further to say he should return at this weekend's Crown Jewel with his father-in-law, Ric Flair.

As of late, there has been a significant uptake in the use of the "#FreeAndrade" hashtag, with the phrase additionally rearing its head following his post. Time will tell whether he can move away from the company.

Andrade has been spending time with Charlotte Flair in his absence from AEW

Andrade has been making the most of his time away from All-Elite programming with his wife and WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair.

The pair routinely post pictures with one another on social media, such as during Halloween. The couple dressed up as Chucky and The Joker. Flair has not featured since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year.

Their time together would usually prove difficult, with the pair working in two rival companies with different travel schedules. This has led fans to speculate whether this is the reason he might return to WWE.

