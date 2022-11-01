Photo: Charlotte Flair and Andrade dress up as Chucky and Joker for Halloween 2022

Multi-time WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair has dressed up as Chucky the Doll for Halloween 2022. AEW star and Charlotte's husband, Andrade El Idolo, took to social media to share pictures with his wife, himself dressed as the iconic Batman villain, The Joker.

Charlotte and Andrade have previously amazed fans with their cosplays as Harley Quinn and The Joker and as Batman and Catwoman on previous Halloweens.

You can check out Andrade's posts below on Instagram and Twitter with amazing pictures of the couple's Halloween cosplay.

Andrade sheds light on the reason behind Charlotte Flair's WWE absence

The Queen last wrested earlier this year at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, where she dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The two previously faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey was unable to defeat Flair.

Since her loss at Backlash, Charlotte has been away from WWE television. During this break, she got married to Andrade. While Andrade has returned to AEW, Charlotte Flair is still on a sabbatical. During a recent interview, Andrade revealed that Charlotte had taken time off due to personal reasons.

"I cannot say that I have contacted him [Triple H] recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. It is difficult at the same time because Ashley [Charlotte Flair] has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews," he said.

However, fans might not have to wait too long for the return of The Queen as recent reports have indicated that Charlotte is scheduled to return to WWE soon.

Who would you like to see Flair face upon her return? Sound off in the comments below.

