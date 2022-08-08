"Can do everything Rey Mysterio can"- Ric Flair heaps praise on top AEW star

Ric Flair recently praised Andrade El Idolo for his all-around wrestling skills and entertainment factor, even comparing Andrade to Rey Mysterio.

Andrade El Idolo has cemented his status as one of the best performers in the business today. The former NXT Champion impressed fans and veterans during his WWE days. Andrade jumped ship to AEW last year and continued to shine with his wrestling acumen and character grasp.

El Idolo has been described as a complete performer by fans and veterans over the years. He moves quite well given his well-built physique and is fluent in distinct wrestling styles. The 19-year veteran has also been impressive with his heel character antics in AEW so far.

Appearing on Lucha Libre Online, Ric Flair opined that the 32-year-old is as good as Rey Mysterio despite the weight differences:

"What he brings to the table is his strength. He's like 240 pounds but he can do everything Rey Mysterio can do, who's 190 pounds," said Flair. (4.23-4.34)

The Hall of Famer further stated that El Idolo ticks every box to be a top entertainer:

"He can wrestle big guys, smaller guys and entertain and provide the action that the top guys need to bring to be successful. He brings it all," he added. (4.35-4.45)

Rey Mysterio believes Andrade deserves to be at the top

Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo delivered a splendid series of matches in WWE. The two performers feuded during 2019-2022, earning laurels from fans and veterans alike. Booker T dubbed Andrade ''extraordinary'' for making Rey Mysterio look 20 years younger in the ring.

Their performances garnered praise on a global scale and fans reminisce about their feud to date.

Mysterio spoke highly of El Idolo after the latter jumped ship to AEW. Here's what the legendary luchador opined about his former rival:

"I can assure you that Andrade will be there once [again] with the company (WWE), because the magnitude that he has and the style of fighting, he deserves to be in a place at the top. My struggles that I had with Eddie Guerrero I compare them a lot with the ones I had with Andrade. Since I returned to WWE they are my best matches that I have had," said Mysterio.

The AEW star has established himself as one of the top heels in the promotion. After the AHFO storyline, El Idolo joined forces with RUSH to form the La Faccion Ingobernables faction. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the talented Mexican wrestler.

