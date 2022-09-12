"I don't blame him for saying it" - WWE legend gets brutally honest about CM Punk's media scrum tirade; discloses The Elite's backstage attitude

WWE legend Ric Flair went straight to the point with regards to CM Punk's tirade last week at All Out media scrum. He also revealed what The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) really are backstage.

Punk didn't mince words on the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW as he went firing on all cylinders towards them during the press. Afterward, a reported fight proceeded which led to the suspension of Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, among other personalities involved.

On his To be The Man podcast, Flair appreciated Punk being honest when he addressed several issues, including that with The Elite.

"The fact that Punk said, ‘I’m here in the building if you wanna find me,’ something like that, I like that. It’s probably not what Tony [Khan] or anybody wants to hear, but if he has the courage to say that and he feels that strongly about somebody, hey, I don’t blame him for saying it," Flair said.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he likes Omega and the Jackson brothers. He thought the trio were nice guys so he had no clue what the real heat really was.

"I like Omega and I like the Young Bucks, so I don’t know what the heat could possibly be. They seem to me like really easy guys to get along with, but I don’t know them that well. For me, it’s how they treat me as an individual, and they treat me great," he added. [H/T Fightful]

Flair ended by saying that he had no idea what was going on in the AEW side, whether it was Punk, The Elite or even Colt Cabana.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thought CM Punk was creating excitement

In the same podcast episode, Ric Flair claimed that the entire drama from the AEW All Out media scrum starring CM Punk was entertaining. He lauded Punk for not being afraid to say what was on his mind, which created excitement for fans as well.

The WWE legend also claimed that the former AEW World Champion's way of sending his message was similar to that of Hall of Famer Harley Race.

For those unaware, Flair and Punk had a segment at the Slammy Awards on the December 17, 2012 episode of WWE RAW.

The Nature Boy presented the "Superstar of the Year" award to John Cena, who then gave it to the 16-time world champion, making the then-WWE Champion irate in the process.

