"I always sided with Hunter" - Ric Flair discusses why he was against CM Punk backstage in WWE

16-time World Champion Ric Flair has opened up about CM Punk's backstage issues in WWE during his time in the company.

The current AEW World Champion has been a hot topic on social media after shooting on Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the promotion's executive vice presidents, The Elite, during the All Out media scrum.

It's been reported that the Straight Edge Superstar has major heat in the locker room and was involved in a physical altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

While discussing the situation on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked by Conrad Thompson if he spent any significant time with CM Punk while they were in WWE.

"No, he [CM Punk] only just barely got to say hi. That funny? I never understood it, I was long gone when all the bad blood seemed to appear between him and Hunter after that and the lawsuit with the doctor and all that. I wasn't aware of it, I just saw, of course, like everybody else on social media. I always sided with Hunter because I didn't know the other guy," said Flair. (7:04-7:40)

Ric Flair shares his thoughts on CM Punk's comments after AEW All Out

As noted earlier, the entire wrestling world has been talking about what the AEW World Champion said at the All Out media scrum and what happened in the aftermath. Several people in WWE have reacted to the story as well.

Ric Flair described the whole fiasco as entertaining for the fans and commented:

"I have been watching this from afar, it's very entertaining. If it's entertainment the fans want, it's entertainment they're getting and Punk has given them a lot of it... But he's creating excitement now and if he's not afraid to say it, and afraid to - I like the way he said, 'I'll walk down the hall and be ready.' I mean, that's Harley Race talking right there. I don't know if he's that tough, but I love that." (6:50-7:56)

According to recent reports, Punk's future in AEW is in jeopardy, and some people within the company are expecting him to be let go. His friend and coach, Ace Steel, might also be leaving the promotion.

