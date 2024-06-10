Ric Flair issues massive challenge; offers to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Champion

Ric Flair whipped the internet wrestling community into a frenzy today when he accused several major names of killing WCW. His comments ignited an argument with veteran writer Vince Russo, and Flair has now challenged him to a wrestling match.

The controversy began due to Vice's recent airing of Who Killed WCW?, an original program that explores the fall of WWE's greatest rival. When Ric Flair called out Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo as the killers of the promotion, Russo defended himself in a tweet, claiming that The Nature Boy was "hitting that rum candy."

Flair shot back on X/Twitter and claimed he would give Herd, Bischoff, and Russo $20,000 apiece to show up in Tampa or Atlanta for a fight. He even invited the former WCW writer to make a pay-per-view out of it:

"Wow, Glad You Got Back To Me @THEVinceRusso!!! Whatever Candy I’m Eating At Least I Can Afford To Eat Which I’m Not Sure You Can. I Would Give You $20k, @EBischoff $20k, And Jim Herd $20k A Piece Wired In Advance To Show Up In Tampa Or Atlanta. I’ll Rent The Venue In Tampa Or Atlanta, It Will Sell Out For Sure, So We Can Hash This Out. And I Guarantee That I Can Probably Sell This To A PPV Status Because I’m Ric Flair And You’re Not. Story Of My Life!"

What did Ric Flair originally say to set Vince Russo off?

WCW was sold to WWE for pennies on the dollar back in 2001, and some former talents have expressed bitterness about it over the years. Ric Flair has done so on multiple occasions, but this time, he directed the blame onto former WCW Executive Vice Presidents Jim Herd and Eric Bischoff, as well as former head writer Vince Russo.

Flair called the trio a three-headed monster and indicated that their lies and the animosity they created were the reasons for the company's downfall:

"I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples," wrote Flair.

The Nature Boy went on to thank WWE for saving his career after the three had left him "dead in the water." These accusations seem to have reopened old wounds, and it doesn't look like Flair and Russo are finished with each other just yet.

