Ric Flair issues public apology after viral restaurant incident

Ric Flair recently found himself in the middle of a controversy involving a restaurant. The said restaurant is called Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza and it is situated in Gainsville, Florida.

A few days ago, The Nature Boy took to X/Twitter to claim that the employees of Piesanos mistreated him during his recent visit over the weekend. He complained that he spent $1500 and took 20 photos with customers and staff, but was then disrespectfully asked to leave following an argument with the kitchen manager. It was later reported that Ric had misbehaved with the staff members.

While speaking in an interview with "The MJ Morning Show on Q105", the two-time WWE Hall of Famer apologized for losing his cool and arguing with the restaurant staff. He said:

"It just escalated and I was wrong for getting mad, but I kind of felt like I was defending my position. I was wrong for losing my temper. When I feel like I'm put in that area where I'm uncomfortable and all of a sudden everything just fell apart, I got upset."

He added that he got so worked up only because he was having a good time and it got ruined.

"I was wrong for getting upset. I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time. Then all of a sudden ... someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom and there's no one there except me and him." (H/T TMZ)

Piesanos co-owner reacts to Ric Flair's allegations

After the incident went viral on the internet, Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberst logged onto X to clarify the situation and explain their version of the events. He was in support of his employees and claimed that his staff did no wrong to Ric Flair.

"We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear our team worked professionally to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values."

Expand Tweet

A video of Ric Flair from the restaurant altercation has made its way to social media. In the video, it can be seen that Naitch is arguing with one of the staff members of the restaurant. He even challenged the man to take their argument into the parking lot.