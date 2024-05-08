Was WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair really kicked out of a restaurant? All we know so far

Ric Flair was involved in controversy again over the weekend when the WWE Hall of Famer claimed he was unjustly kicked out of a restaurant in Florida. The 75-year-old took to X/Twitter and alleged that Piesanos restaurant threw him out after spending $1500.

The current AEW star insisted that he'd never felt 'disrespected more' in his 'entire life.' He claimed he was asked to leave the restaurant because the Kitchen Manager took too long in the bathroom.

However, Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts clarified the situation with a statement explaining their version of events in response to Ric Flair's allegation. He said:

"We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear our team worked professionally to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values." [H/T - RingsideIntel]

A video of Ric Flair's interaction with kitchen staff at the restaurant has now surfaced on social media. It shows The Nature Boy furiously letting loose a verbal tirade at a staff member after he claimed he had been mistreated due to being cut off from purchasing more alcoholic beverages.

Flair was less aggressive towards another worker and made a proposition:

"Ma’am, I’m going to give you a $1,000 tip just to say to him, kiss my a**."

The manager of a sister location to Piesanos restaurant claimed Ric Flair was 'being drunk and disorderly.' He alleged that the WWE Hall of Famer 'woo'd directly into a blind grandmother's face' at one stage. He also was said to have 'picked up furniture and swung it menacingly' once staff confronted him, per EWrestlingNews.

How did Ric Flair react to his WWE release three years ago?

WWE released Ric Flair in July 2021 after he reportedly requested his release. Fightful reported that he'd been voicing his grievances with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's booking decisions.

The Nature Boy released a statement following his release and he made it clear that it was an amicable separation. He claimed that both parties had 'different visions' for the future in a post on X.

The 16-time world champion has appeared on AEW TV since October 2023 in a non-wrestling role. He was involved in Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution on March 3, taking Superkicks from The Young Bucks.

It remains to be seen where the relationship between Flair and WWE currently stands. His daughter Charlotte Flair and son-in-law Andrade are members of the roster.

